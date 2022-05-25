Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 181,978 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Amkor Technology worth $8,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,168,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,134,000 after purchasing an additional 106,253 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 595.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 108,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 93,287 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 31,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 7.09%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

