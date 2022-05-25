Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33,934 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $8,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,621,000 after buying an additional 135,439 shares during the period. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,946,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,453,000 after buying an additional 44,587 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $6,809,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of JD stock opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.61 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.80. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $92.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. HSBC reduced their target price on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.69.

About JD.com (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.