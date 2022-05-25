Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,336 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Urban Outfitters worth $8,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,643,000 after buying an additional 50,193 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $388,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 25.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on URBN. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.79.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.73. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.