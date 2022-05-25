Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 20,145 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,145 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.67% of Standard Motor Products worth $7,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 82.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the third quarter valued at about $448,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence I. Sills acquired 3,650 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.21 per share, for a total transaction of $165,016.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $114,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,883 shares in the company, valued at $604,665.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 19,185 shares of company stock worth $793,440 and have sold 13,200 shares worth $557,583. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SMP opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $842.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.92.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is 27.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

