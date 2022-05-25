Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,701 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Trinity Industries worth $8,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,073,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,633,000 after buying an additional 873,268 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,128,000 after purchasing an additional 149,441 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 659,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,918,000 after purchasing an additional 86,780 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 287,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 386,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

TRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.82.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.83%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.