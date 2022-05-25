Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 43,935 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,935 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.53% of Independent Bank worth $7,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 488.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Independent Bank by 361.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,294,000 after purchasing an additional 58,241 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 239,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Independent Bank by 24.7% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 86,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director Dennis W. Archer, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $40,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,239 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $43,503.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,507.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

IBCP stock opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.00. Independent Bank Co. has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $26.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. Independent Bank had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

About Independent Bank (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.