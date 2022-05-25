Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,856 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Nordstrom worth $8,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tremblant Capital Group increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 4,449,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,690,000 after buying an additional 577,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000,000 after buying an additional 711,193 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,806,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 5,037.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,053 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,745,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,172,000 after purchasing an additional 200,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom stock opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $38.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JWN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

