Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,948 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.65% of Children’s Place worth $7,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 289.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 120.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 22.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a one year low of $36.97 and a one year high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.00.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.41). Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 79.55%. The firm had revenue of $362.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

