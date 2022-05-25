Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,621 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,621 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Employers worth $7,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EIG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Employers by 180.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 64,271 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Employers by 15.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Employers by 37.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 33,673 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Employers by 49.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIG opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.10. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.31.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.93 million. Employers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.42%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EIG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Employers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Employers from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

