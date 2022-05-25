Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,434 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,434 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.65% of Andersons worth $8,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Andersons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,682,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 17.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 313,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 46,229 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 165.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 37,336 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 33,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

ANDE stock opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $59.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 7.41%. On average, research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Andersons news, insider William E. Krueger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William E. Krueger sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $1,246,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,396 shares of company stock worth $5,170,168 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

ANDE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Andersons currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.69.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

