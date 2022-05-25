Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,889 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,889 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.67% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $8,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Christopher E. French acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $201,448.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 200,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,251.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BWS Financial lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.39. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $64.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.72 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 378.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

