Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,061 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 63,636 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $7,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,944 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $96.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $382,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,936 shares of company stock worth $3,300,423. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile (Get Rating)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.