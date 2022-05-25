Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,898 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.74% of Oceaneering International worth $8,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 48.3% in the third quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,334,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,099,000 after acquiring an additional 759,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 6.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,846,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,594,000 after buying an additional 107,988 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,408,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,767,000 after buying an additional 55,914 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,095,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,592,000 after buying an additional 59,556 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $446.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OII. StockNews.com downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

About Oceaneering International (Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

