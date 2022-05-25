Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,310 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $8,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,941,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,943,000 after purchasing an additional 29,102 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,923,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,019,000 after buying an additional 55,978 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,442,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,904,000 after buying an additional 172,485 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,158,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 8,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $200,681.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.19. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enerpac Tool Group (Get Rating)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.