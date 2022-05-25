Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 40,445 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of Provident Financial Services worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,423 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 47,759 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFS opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.91. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $114.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.86%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, CEO George Lista sold 3,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $66,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,786.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $203,730 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFS. StockNews.com began coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

