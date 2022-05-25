PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Stock Holdings Lifted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in PS Business Parks by 314.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in PS Business Parks by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in PS Business Parks by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in PS Business Parks by 20.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PSB opened at $187.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.02 and a 12-month high of $189.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

