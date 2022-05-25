PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $199.39

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 199.39 ($2.51) and traded as high as GBX 205.50 ($2.59). PZ Cussons shares last traded at GBX 203.50 ($2.56), with a volume of 673,280 shares trading hands.

PZC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PZ Cussons from GBX 300 ($3.78) to GBX 237 ($2.98) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 200.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 199.39. The firm has a market cap of £872.46 million and a P/E ratio of -169.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In other news, insider Kirsty Bashforth purchased 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.42) per share, for a total transaction of £10,003.20 ($12,587.39). Also, insider Valeria Juarez purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.45) per share, for a total transaction of £14,625 ($18,403.17). Insiders have acquired 12,784 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,842 in the last ninety days.

PZ Cussons Company Profile (LON:PZC)

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

