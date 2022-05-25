Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for VMware, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:VMW)

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for VMware in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the virtualization software provider will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VMware’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VMW. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cross Research cut their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.05.

VMW stock opened at $115.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $167.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.75. The stock has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in VMware by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in VMware by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,376 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware Company Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.