Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Lowered by Analyst

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dropbox in a report released on Sunday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dropbox’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. Dropbox had a net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.35%. The company had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DBX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

DBX opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.38. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,514,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 56.7% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 276,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karen Peacock sold 10,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $209,621.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,964 shares in the company, valued at $344,708.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $229,457.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,189,991.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,836 shares of company stock worth $1,895,856 in the last 90 days. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

