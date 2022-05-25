Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Five9 in a research report issued on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now anticipates that the software maker will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.90.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $86.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.03 and a beta of 0.50. Five9 has a 1 year low of $80.52 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

In other Five9 news, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $476,841.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $124,802.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,204 shares of company stock worth $3,162,935. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 25.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 907.5% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 16,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,164 shares in the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Five9 during the third quarter valued at about $3,994,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

About Five9 (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.