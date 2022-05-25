Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,888 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Qurate Retail worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 420.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 630,209 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,937,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,929,000 after acquiring an additional 53,295 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,012,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 444,760 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $14.14.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Equities analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on QRTEA shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

