Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in APi Group were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in APi Group by 413.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 216,346 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in APi Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in APi Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in APi Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,771,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,902,000 after acquiring an additional 806,577 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in APi Group by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period.

APG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on APi Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on APi Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on APi Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APi Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

NYSE APG opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.25. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average of $21.71.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.04%. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

