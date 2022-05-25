Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 276 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS stock opened at $178.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.96. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.46 and a fifty-two week high of $211.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.20 by $1.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 25.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.36%.

In other news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $4,517,655.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total value of $1,785,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,738 shares in the company, valued at $27,277,479.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,474 shares of company stock valued at $8,264,156. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RS shares. Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.75.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

