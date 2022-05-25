Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 362,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,932,000 after buying an additional 92,853 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 34.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 90,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 23,192 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 357,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 393,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 34,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 520,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after buying an additional 140,212 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KIM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

In other news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KIM opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.00. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.78%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

