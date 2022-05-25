Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 6,369 Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOCS opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.87. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $107.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and a PE ratio of 46.22.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Doximity had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $93.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.17 million. Doximity’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Doximity news, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.19 per share, with a total value of $482,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 197,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,190.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Doximity from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $81.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

