Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $352,000 Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,703 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 104.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 0.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 18.4% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 2.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on BL shares. TheStreet cut shares of BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.22.

Shares of BL opened at $71.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.22 and its 200-day moving average is $85.39. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $33,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,422.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $186,027.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,322.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,592 shares of company stock worth $256,113 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

