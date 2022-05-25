Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,597 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Alleghany during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $832.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $830.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $725.91. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $585.10 and a 52-week high of $862.87.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.81 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on Y shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

