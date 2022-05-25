RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 896,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,704 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.75% of RE/MAX worth $27,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 575,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,535,000 after purchasing an additional 40,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 63.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 90,261 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter worth about $6,958,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 32,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMAX. Jonestrading began coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RE/MAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

Shares of RMAX opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $35.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.71 million, a PE ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 68.84% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.84%.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

