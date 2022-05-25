Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 5,425 by Jefferies Financial Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 5,425 ($68.26) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($117.03) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($90.60) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($90.60) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($66.69) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,600 ($83.05) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,265.91 ($91.43).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($72.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($100.92). The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

