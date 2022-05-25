RiverNorth Specialty Finance (NYSE:RSF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) shares were down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.83 and last traded at $17.88. Approximately 4,897 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 16,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.76.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.1662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.15%.
RiverNorth Specialty Finance Company Profile (NYSE:RSF)
RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.
