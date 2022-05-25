RiverNorth Specialty Finance (NYSE:RSF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) shares were down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.83 and last traded at $17.88. Approximately 4,897 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 16,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.1662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $564,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,539,000.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Company Profile (NYSE:RSF)

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

