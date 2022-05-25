Rock Tech Lithium (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Trading Up 1%

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Rating) was up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 3.91 and last traded at 3.90. Approximately 6,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 7,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.86.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is 4.09.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 273 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Nogalito lithium project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

