Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.03

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.03 and traded as high as C$6.17. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$6.13, with a volume of 59,347 shares traded.
RSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.03. The stock has a market cap of C$638.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.43.
In other Rogers Sugar news, Senior Officer John Holliday sold 88,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$553,238.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$724,327.38.
About Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI)
Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.
