Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Gap Up to $3.70

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.96. Roivant Sciences shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 2,577 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45.

In other Roivant Sciences news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 139,791 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $517,226.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,264,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,679,230.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 7,281 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $36,841.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 660,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,847.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

