Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $221.92.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. Wedbush reduced their target price on Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $11,062,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,946 shares of company stock worth $11,831,274. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 156.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 150.0% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 576.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $79.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 80.78 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a one year low of $75.03 and a one year high of $490.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

