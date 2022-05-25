Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stake Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,786 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rollins by 609.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,019,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,350 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Rollins by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,127,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,820,000 after purchasing an additional 728,069 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Rollins by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,356,000 after purchasing an additional 588,725 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Rollins by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,178,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,323,000 after purchasing an additional 478,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rollins by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,444,000 after purchasing an additional 447,587 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.36. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $40.11.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.77 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 59.70%.

ROL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

