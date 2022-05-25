Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RYCEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.88) in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.52) to GBX 97 ($1.22) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 110 ($1.38) to GBX 95 ($1.20) in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $1.99.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.