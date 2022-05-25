Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV) Trading Down 5.8%

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $8.32. 666,829 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,004,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49.

