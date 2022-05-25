Royal Mail (RMG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Royal Mail (LON: RMG) recently:

5/23/2022 – Royal Mail had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 702 ($8.83) to GBX 632 ($7.95). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Royal Mail had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 275 ($3.46) to GBX 240 ($3.02). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.03) price target on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Royal Mail had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 650 ($8.18) to GBX 575 ($7.24). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Royal Mail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 790 ($9.94) price target on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.03) price target on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.03) price target on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Royal Mail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 650 ($8.18) price target on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 702 ($8.83) price target on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.03) price target on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 640 ($8.05) price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Royal Mail was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 275 ($3.46) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 680 ($8.56).

Shares of LON RMG opened at GBX 313.70 ($3.95) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of £3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 339.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 415.22. Royal Mail plc has a 52-week low of GBX 290.20 ($3.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 613.80 ($7.72).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a GBX 13.30 ($0.17) dividend. This is a boost from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $6.70. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.16%.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

