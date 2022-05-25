Royal Mail (RMG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Royal Mail (LON: RMG) recently:
- 5/23/2022 – Royal Mail had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 702 ($8.83) to GBX 632 ($7.95). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2022 – Royal Mail had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 275 ($3.46) to GBX 240 ($3.02). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2022 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.03) price target on the stock.
- 5/19/2022 – Royal Mail had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 650 ($8.18) to GBX 575 ($7.24). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2022 – Royal Mail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 790 ($9.94) price target on the stock.
- 5/9/2022 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.03) price target on the stock.
- 4/29/2022 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.03) price target on the stock.
- 4/25/2022 – Royal Mail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 650 ($8.18) price target on the stock.
- 4/21/2022 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 702 ($8.83) price target on the stock.
- 4/20/2022 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.03) price target on the stock.
- 4/1/2022 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 640 ($8.05) price target on the stock.
- 3/29/2022 – Royal Mail was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 275 ($3.46) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 680 ($8.56).
Shares of LON RMG opened at GBX 313.70 ($3.95) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of £3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 339.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 415.22. Royal Mail plc has a 52-week low of GBX 290.20 ($3.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 613.80 ($7.72).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a GBX 13.30 ($0.17) dividend. This is a boost from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $6.70. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.16%.
