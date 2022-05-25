Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,015 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,524 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.1% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.10.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple stock opened at $140.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.13 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

