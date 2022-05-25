RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.87

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €36.87 ($39.22) and traded as high as €41.87 ($44.54). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €41.42 ($44.06), with a volume of 3,321,418 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €39.55 and a 200-day moving average price of €36.87.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

