RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.87

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €36.87 ($39.22) and traded as high as €41.87 ($44.54). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €41.42 ($44.06), with a volume of 3,321,418 shares traded.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of €39.55 and a 200-day moving average price of €36.87.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:RWE)
