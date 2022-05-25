Salesforce, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Salesforce in a research note issued on Sunday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the CRM provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Salesforce’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.20.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $156.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $155.42 billion, a PE ratio of 104.62, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.47. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Salesforce by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth $481,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total transaction of $452,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $553,691.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,735 shares of company stock worth $27,308,217. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

