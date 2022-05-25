Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,368 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

SBCF stock opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile (Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.