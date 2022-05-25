SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,566 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of SelectQuote worth $7,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 83,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLQT opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 10.36 and a quick ratio of 10.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $402.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.32. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $22.19.

SelectQuote ( NYSE:SLQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $275.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SLQT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SelectQuote has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.03.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance policies to consumers from various insurance carriers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

