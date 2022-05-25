Serco Group (LON:SRP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $137.91

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.91 ($1.74) and traded as high as GBX 154.20 ($1.94). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 153.50 ($1.93), with a volume of 3,159,368 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.04) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.33) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.39) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Serco Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 177 ($2.23).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 147.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 137.91. The stock has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.61 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Serco Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

In other news, insider Rupert Soames sold 117,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.89), for a total transaction of £176,409 ($221,981.88).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

