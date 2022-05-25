Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

MKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.71) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.27) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.33) to GBX 215 ($2.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.52) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 224.88 ($2.83).

Shares of LON:MKS opened at GBX 132.25 ($1.66) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of GBX 129.75 ($1.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 263 ($3.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 148.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 191.33.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

