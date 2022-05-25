Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.11.

SIEGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €165.00 ($175.53) to €155.00 ($164.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €215.00 ($228.72) to €207.00 ($220.21) in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($202.13) to €178.00 ($189.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €150.00 ($159.57) to €175.00 ($186.17) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $61.66 on Wednesday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $57.86 and a 12-month high of $89.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

