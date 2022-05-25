Similarweb (SMWB) and Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) is one of 111 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Similarweb to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Similarweb and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Similarweb -54.07% -88.43% -34.75% Similarweb Competitors -11.42% -13.89% -5.61%

This table compares Similarweb and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Similarweb $137.67 million -$68.98 million -7.41 Similarweb Competitors $7.85 billion $2.07 billion 16.25

Similarweb’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Similarweb. Similarweb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Similarweb and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Similarweb 0 0 8 0 3.00 Similarweb Competitors 1113 4487 9287 297 2.58

Similarweb currently has a consensus price target of $23.14, suggesting a potential upside of 156.01%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 64.15%. Given Similarweb’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Similarweb is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.9% of Similarweb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Similarweb rivals beat Similarweb on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Similarweb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel. The company also provides shopper intelligence solutions that allows digital commerce leadership, and category and product managers to analyze a view of their customers' digital journeys, monitor consumer demand, increase brand visibility in the search process, and optimize category and product level conversion in the purchase process; and sales intelligence solutions, which enables sales management and operations, sales representatives, and account management teams to access relevant buying signals and digital insights of their customers in to generate leads quickly. In addition, it offers investor intelligence solution that allows portfolio managers, investment professionals, data scientists, and research analysts to access an end-to-end view of market, sector or company performance to ideate and monitor investment opportunities, forecast market performance, and perform due diligence. The company serves retail, consumer packaged goods, travel, consumer finance, business-to-business software, and logistics companies; and consultancies, marketing and advertising agencies, media and publishers, payment processors, and institutional investors. Similarweb Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

