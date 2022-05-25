Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.30

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.30 and traded as low as $6.12. Sono-Tek shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 132,517 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sono-Tek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $105.17 million, a P/E ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sono-Tek during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Sono-Tek Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOTK)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

