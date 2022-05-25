Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.30

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.30 and traded as low as $6.12. Sono-Tek shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 132,517 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sono-Tek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.
The firm has a market cap of $105.17 million, a PE ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30.
Sono-Tek Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOTK)
Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.
