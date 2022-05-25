Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.30

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.30 and traded as low as $6.12. Sono-Tek shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 132,517 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sono-Tek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $105.17 million, a PE ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Sono-Tek by 12.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sono-Tek in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sono-Tek Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOTK)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

