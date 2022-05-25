Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 51 ($0.64) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 72.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Sovereign Metals stock opened at GBX 29.50 ($0.37) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 36.55. Sovereign Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 22 ($0.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 53.90 ($0.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £130.12 million and a P/E ratio of -19.67.

